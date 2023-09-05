POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Proventus, a Jonesboro-based company that provides actionable safety and security assessments, emergency action planning, security training, leadership coaching, and consulting.
The company will provide BRTC with leadership development courses designed by members of the Proventus team of retired U.S. Navy Seals.
The courses “Heroic Leadership Courses: Harnessing the Navy Seal Strategy for Workplace Excellence” will be available to industries and organizations on both the Paragould and Pocahontas campuses or the courses can be taught on the worksite.
BRTC worked with Proventus throughout the summer to form the series.
“We are excited about this unique partnership with Proventus in order to bring their Heroic Leadership classes to businesses and industries. This collaboration showcases our commitment to providing our region with the Heroes and Craftsmen needed to excel and lead in today’s ever-changing world,” BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger said.
“We are thrilled to partner with BRTC. This collaboration fulfills both our missions – to transform lives by educating and empowering people with tools for success. We’re very pleased to have an opportunity to bring the unique, combat-tested experience and leadership skills of our former Navy SEALs and special operators to BRTC’s learners,” Proventus CEO Michael Stern said. “We are excited to partner with BRTC to deliver world-class training in a variety of focus areas and especially grateful for BRTC approaching us to form this special collaboration.”
Information on the leadership course is available from Priscilla Stillwell, executive director of Paragould operations at 870-239-0969 extension 5101, or priscilla. stillwell@blackrivertech.edu.
BRTC has also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Five Rivers Shooting Complex, located at 155 Landfill Road in Pocahontas to allow the BRTC Trap and Skeet Club, and the BRTC gunsmithing program access to the shooting complex to use for training/practicing purposes.
“We are thrilled to work with the Five Rivers Shooting Complex in a partnership that reinforces our commitment to excellence in education, sportsmanship, and public safety,” Eggensperger said. “By combining the resources of our trap and skeet team, our unique gunsmithing program, and our top-tier Law Enforcement Training Academy, we will provide a remarkable opportunity for students to hone their skills, embrace their passion, and contribute to their education. Together, we will shape a future of firearm education based on knowledge, integrity, and responsibility.”
