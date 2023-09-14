POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Director of Distance Education Regina Moore recently presented “Engaging Technical Education in the Online Realm” at the 36th Annual United States Distance Learning Association National Distance Learning Conference in Orlando.
Moore’s presentation detailed how a small technical college was able to hire an instructional designer, and how that position enabled the department to engage and enhance online learning in BRTC’s technical programs by helping instructors create interactive modules.
According to the college, BRTC is one of the first two-year colleges in Arkansas to have a full-time instructional designer.
“I have attended the USDLA conference a few times in the past, but this was my first opportunity to present at the national level. It was great to spotlight our small technical college on such a large stage and boast about the innovative ways BRTC is tackling learning barriers with limited resources,” Moore said. “Additionally, having the chance to network with other instructional designers and distance education personnel from universities and colleges across the United States and having meaningful conversations about upcoming trends, such as AI, was enlightening.”
BRTC’s distance education staff instructional designer Misty Bradley and instructional technologist Keri Zimmer recently traveled to Helena, Mont., to attend Mountain Moot, a conference that focuses on the use of Moodle, an open source learning platform, and academic technology.
Professionals from around the globe with all different kinds of backgrounds gathered to network and attend collaborative learning sessions.
The pair also attended sessions about artificial intelligence, administration, H5P (HTML 5) and more.
“This was a great opportunity to network with Mootineers from all over the world. I met several people who are very knowledgeable with Moodle,” Zimmer said.
“I attended some great sessions and I feel like I brought back some very useful information to help assist Black River students more effectively. I look forward to attending this conference again in the future,” she added.
Also attending a conference was BRTC academic advisor Michelle Wooldridge who recently attended the Arkansas Academic Advising Network Conference in Jonesboro.
Advisors from multiple universities came together to collaborate on ways to address challenges faced by students during the advising process. They attended several small group sessions concentrating on developing skills to better serve their student bodies.
At the end of the conference, each advisor gave an informal presentation on the issues each had been working on throughout the conference. Each person shared a plan of action each had devised to remedy their particular issue.
“I enjoyed making many connections with others trying to better themselves in order to make a larger impact on their student population,” Wooldridge said.
