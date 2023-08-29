POCAHONTAS — Kaleb Exum of Paragould has been awarded the Rick Bozwell Memorial Scholarship, an annual BRTC Foundation scholarship, made possible by funding from the Knights of Columbus 2443 in Pocahontas.
Exum is a 2023 graduate of Greene County Tech High School and is the son of Michael and April Exum. He is seeking a degree in plant and soil science.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a first-time entering freshman majoring in agriculture; the student selected will receive $500 each semester, provided the student maintains enrollment and GPA requirements.
BRTC Career and Technical Center graduate Deacon Parnell of Jonesboro recently received two scholarships equaling $8,000.
Parnell was awarded a $4,000 work ethic scholarship from the Mike Rowe WORKS Foundation and another $4,000 scholarship from the American Welding Society.
Parnell already holds two basic certificates from BRTC, one in arc welding and another in MIG welding. He also earned a certificate of proficiency in welding. Parnell in now attending classes at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy in Quitman.
Parnell is a 2023 graduate of Brookland High School. He is the son of Kerri and Jeremy Parnell.
