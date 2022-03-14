POCAHONTAS — Karmyn Gray of Walnut Ridge and Logan Lewallen of Pocahontas are the recipients of Florence Nightingale Scholarships for the Spring 2022 semester at Black River Technical College.
Gray is a 2017 graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School and is the daughter of Chad and Jennifer Gray of Cherokee Village and Frank and Brandy Binkley of Walnut Ridge. She is currently seeking a nursing degree from BRTC.
Lewallen is a 2020 graduate of Pocahontas High School. He is the son of Jeanie Lewallen of Pocahontas and the late Earl Ray Brown. Lewallen currently is pursuing a nursing degree at BRTC but plans to further his education after graduation and obtain a master’s degree.
The scholarships are provided by BRTC nursing faculty and staff to second-semester nursing students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.