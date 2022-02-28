POCAHONTAS — Rayleigh Starr Gonser of Paragould has been awarded the SGA Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship.

Gonser is a 2021 graduate of Paragould High School and is the daughter of Ben and Dawn Gonser of Paragould.

She is seeking a degree in agriculture business at Black River Technical College.

Payton Smith of Beech Grove has been awarded the Archer Realty Scholarship.

Smith is also a 2021 Paragould High School graduate. He is the son of Jimmy Smith of Stanford and Shonia Smith of Muleshoe, Texas.

Smith is majoring in industrial maintenance technology at BRTC.