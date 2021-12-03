POCAHONTAS — Matthew Exum of Paragould has been awarded the Black River Technical College Agriculture Scholarship.
Exum is a 2021 graduate of Greene County Tech High School and is the son of Derek and Lisa Exum. He was a member of the Greene County 4-H and the Greene County Tech FFA.
Students awarded this scholarship receive $300 each semester for two semesters.
The 2021 Sheila K. (Adams) Dobyns Nursing Scholarship has been awarded to Brittney Padgett of Ravenden.
Padgett is a 2018 Graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School and is currently seeking a registered nursing degree at BRTC. She is the daughter of Phillip and Christine Murphy of Ravenden. She and her husband, Benton, have a daughter, Luna.
This scholarship is awarded to a Sloan-Hendrix graduating senior pursuing a degree in nursing from Black River Technical College.
Ashley Massey of Doniphan, Mo., has been awarded the Fall 2021 ProMed Ambulance, Inc. Paramedic Scholarship.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Heather Calhoun and the mother of Caden, Cameron and Carson Massey.
The scholarship is awarded to a BRTC paramedic student and includes $2,000 at $1,000 per semester.
