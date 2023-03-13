POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Career and Technical Center students recently earned ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificates.
The certificate is an assessment-based credential issued at four levels; Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. The NCRC measures and certifies the essential work skills needed for success in jobs across industries and occupations.
BRTC CTC students that earned the ACT WorkKeys NCRC at the silver level are Jimmy Bryant, Dalton Boyd, Wesley Crouch, Hank Dubois, Wyatt Eddington, Bentley Grubb, Remington Plumley, Gary Snow, Aiden Walton and Bennett Wardlow
BRTC CTC students that earned the ACT WorkKeys NCRC at the bronze level are Matthew Harwell, Alexandria Hopkins, Ethan Morris, Camron Passmore, Cameron Rainwater, TJ Shackelford, Lee Stanback and Blake Steimel.
