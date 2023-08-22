POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Career and Technical Center student and Piggott High School senior Aaron Mauldin spent the summer working for Legacy Equipment in Piggott. Last year while Mauldin was attending the CTC program on the BRTC Paragould campus, Legacy representatives spoke to the students about internships and the John Deere Ag Tech program. After the presentation, Mauldin spoke with the representatives and two days after the spring semester ended, he began working at Legacy as a service technician.
“It’s a very fulfilling job and it’s easy to follow along,” Mauldin said. “It’s very hands-on, so you learn as you do, which I really like. They also worked around my schedule and I very much enjoy the people I work with.”
