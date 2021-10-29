BRTC students help paralyzed kitten

BRTC students Devon Denham (left) and Jaree Johnson measure a paralyzed kitten in preparation for designing a wheelchair to increase its independence.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College’s Machine Tool Technology students are designing and constructing a wheelchair for a paralyzed kitten.

Ozzie’s Legacy, a local animal rescue shelter, has a kitten named Babs whose back legs do not function properly and is currently using a wheelchair made out of LEGO bricks to get around.

BRTC student Jaree Johnson saw a Facebook post about the kitten and asked instructor Rick Barker if the class could design and make a new wheelchair for Babs.

The kitten recently visited Barker’s introduction to machining class, and to be measured so the students can begin work on the new wheelchair, which will help the cat function independently.