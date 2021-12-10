POCAHONTAS — Three students at Black River Technical College have received scholarships.
Cooper Fish of Pocahontas has been awarded the Foster and Foster Farms Scholarship in Memory of Jack and Amy Foster.
A 2021 honor graduate of Pocahontas High School, he is the son of Shannon and Amy Fish.
The scholarship is awarded to a Randolph County resident majoring in agriculture.
The Leondus and Gladys Brown Baker Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Madelyn Hart, also of Pocahontas and a 2021 graduate of Pocahontas High School.
She is the daughter of Gene and Heather Hart of Pocahontas.
Skikeshia Smith of Forrest City was the recipient of the Eddie Mae Herron Scholarship.
Smith is currently seeking a degree in nursing from BRTC and will be awarded $500, $250 per semester.
