BRTC to create steel-making boot camp at ANC

Black River Technical College President Dr. Martin Eggensperger (third for right) signs a memorandum of understanding with Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville to create a steel-making boot camp on the ANC campus. Observing are BRTC Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Smith (from left), Arkansas Northeastern College Dean for Customized Training Stacey Walker, ANC President Dr. Christopher Heigle, NEA Intermodal Executive Director Graycen Bigger and BRTC Mascot Stryker.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville to create a steel-making boot camp. ANC received a $1.2 million grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development to create the boot camp.

“Black River Technical College is excited to partner with ANC, the premier trainer in steel-making, to offer this incredible opportunity to more residents of Northeast Arkansas. This partnership will undoubtedly transform hundreds of lives and greatly enhance our communities,” BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger said in a press release.