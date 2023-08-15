BRTC to create steel-making boot camp at ANC

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville to create a steel-making boot camp. ANC received a $1.2 million grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development to create the boot camp.
“Black River Technical College is excited to partner with ANC, the premier trainer in steel-making, to offer this incredible opportunity to more residents of Northeast Arkansas. This partnership will undoubtedly transform hundreds of lives and greatly enhance our communities,” BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger said in a press release.
According to information provided by ANC, over the past few years, Mississippi County in Northeast Arkansas has become a significant steel-making hub. Companies like Big River Steel/U.S. Steel, Nucor-Yamato Steel, Nucor Steel Arkansas, Hybar Steel, Tenaris, Majestic Steel USA, Lexicon, Atlas Tube, Arkansas Steel Processing, Ratner Steel, SMS Milcraft, Primetals Technologies, and others are either expanding current operations or constructing new plants. The area boasts a variety of transportation options and a motivated workforce that are attractive to manufacturers.
The boot camp will provide entry-level knowledge for those entering the steel-making industry. Graduates of the two-week, 80-hour program will receive an OSHA-10 general industry certification, first aid/CPR certification, and a certificate of program completion. Each boot camp can accommodate 25 participants in a cycle.
In the first year, ANC will offer 20 cohorts and partner with other colleges like Black River Technical College, East Arkansas Community College, Arkansas State University-Newport and Arkansas State University-Midsouth to offer another 22.
“This tremendous opportunity afforded to us through the Arkansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Skills Development has made it possible for Arkansas Northeastern College to greatly expand what we do to help meet the needs of our steel industry and its anticipated growth over the next few years,” Arkansas Northeastern College President Dr. Christopher Heigle said.
“We have wonderful relationships with our sister institutions, and their support in joining in this effort will allow us all to apply our skills and abilities to offer the steel-making boot camp throughout all of Northeast Arkansas,” he added.
“Like any other industry, steel-making has a specific skill set. While much of those skills are taught on the job, knowledge of safety procedures, hydraulics and pneumatics, technical math, blueprint reading, and basic safety with heavy equipment creates a strong foundation for those seeking a career in steel-making,” OSD Director Cody Waits commented, “Our investment covers training fees, materials, and salaries, so students can take advantage of the boot camp at no cost.”
This collaboration with community colleges from across the Northeast region of the state allows surrounding counties the opportunity to train their residents for high-wage, high-demand careers in the steel industry while bolstering the workforce for Mississippi County.
Arkansas Northeastern College has been providing training for the steel industry for more than 25 years, including offering a two-year degree in steel industry technology. The sharing of this experience and expertise coupled with the financial support of OSD, gives the steel-making boot camp fewer hurdles to overcome in bringing qualified workers to the industry.
