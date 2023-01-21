POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College, in collaboration with First Horizon Bank and the Eddie Mae Herron Center/Museum, will host a Black History Month event at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas BRTC campus, 1410 Arkansas 304 East.

This year’s event will feature two one-man shows, Starry Road to Freedom, performed by Darius Wallace, and Live Rich, or Die Poor, performed by Ann Perry Wallace.