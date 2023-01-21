POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College, in collaboration with First Horizon Bank and the Eddie Mae Herron Center/Museum, will host a Black History Month event at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas BRTC campus, 1410 Arkansas 304 East.
This year’s event will feature two one-man shows, Starry Road to Freedom, performed by Darius Wallace, and Live Rich, or Die Poor, performed by Ann Perry Wallace.
Writer, actor and director Darius Wallace of Memphis will perform an account of the life of the well-known abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The account is also written by Wallace.
According to the production, the story of Douglass’ life is one of great sorrow and overcoming adversity. He was born on a plantation in Maryland in 1818 during a time of slavery and oppression. He was treated inhumanely; being fed small amounts of food, regular whippings and back-breaking labor. He was denied a relationship with his mother as she lived on another plantation and Douglass was raised by his grandparents and aunt.
At the age of eight, he lost them as well as he was sent to Baltimore where he lived with a ship carpenter named Hugh Auld, who taught him to read. “Going to live in Baltimore,” Douglass would later say, “laid the foundation and opened the gateway, to all my subsequent prosperity,” according to pbs.com.
That foundation led to him being an anti-slavery abolitionist, a mouthpiece for the oppressed and his speeches changed many minds and hearts. He rose to fame with the publication of his first book “The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass.” He founded his first antislavery newspaper “The North Star” in 1847 furthering the reach of his voice.
Wallace will tell Douglass’ story through song, monologues and poetry. Wallace said, his hope is that audiences will be inspired by Frederick Douglass’s ability to overcome adversity through the power and inspiration of the written and spoken word.
“With this power, we can not only transform ourselves but also the world around us,” Wallace said in the announcement.
Wallace was raised in Flint, Mich. He attended Interlochen Arts Academy, a private arts school geared towards students pursuing pre-professional training in music, theatre, visual arts, creative writing and comparative arts alongside a strict curriculum, where he studied theater. He also attended the State University of New York located at Purchase. He is currently a member of the Tennessee Shakespeare Company and Voices of the South, both of Memphis.
His movie and television credits include Bluff City Law on NBC, Wedding at Graceland on The Hallmark Channel, Law and Order SUV, and Tyler Perry’s Sistas.
Live Rich, or Die Poor will be performed by actor and writer Ann Perry Wallace of Memphis. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and worked in theater in Chicago for 15 years.
Other theater credits Wallace holds include Blues for an Alabama Sky, From the Mississippi Delta, The Death of the Last Black Man in the Entire World, and Women in Shakespeare. She can also be seen in the independent films 100 Lives, The Romance of Loneliness, and The Department of Signs and Magical Intervention. She was last seen in Tennessee Shakespeare’s To Kill A Mockingbird.
Live Rich, Die Poor is Wallace’s first one-person play and is based on the life of folklorist and Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston.
“This is a study of a woman who fought to live and use every single gift while she lived. Her life has the power to instruct, inspire and illuminate. This show captures the vulnerable Zora we don’t often read about, and it asks us if we are living in a way in which we are emptying ourselves out and using all of our gifts,” Wallace said of the production. “Strap in and put yourself in Zora’s shoes as she confronts her life choices and discovers the reach of her impact.”
