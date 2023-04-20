POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College will host the third event in the First Horizon Lecture Series at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304.
Associate Professor of Finance Dr. Chris Lawrey from the University of South Alabama will present “Cryptos! Ready or Not! Here They Come!”
The event is free and open to the public.
Lawrey teaches personal finance, corporate finance, and working capital management in the Department of Economics, Finance and Real Estate. Lawrey is also the real estate director of the student-managed Jaguar Investment Fund, that according to southalabama.edu, is a $2 million investment fund that gives students the reins to a portfolio of real money.
Lawrey’s research focuses primarily on working capital management topics such as cash management, trade credit and corporate finance.
He is an Arkansas native, originally from Hardy, who graduated from Highland High School in 1989. He then attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1992.
He then earned a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in finance from Arkansas State University in 1996 and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration. He was named the 2020-21 Professor of the Year at the University of South Alabama, Mitchell College of Business.
Lawrey formerly worked at BRTC, Arkansas State University, Williams Baptist University and the University of Mississippi.
He and his wife Tanya reside in Mobile, Ala., and have three children; two sons, Tyler and Jordan, who live near Jonesboro with their families, and one daughter, Sarah, who resides in Hoover, Ala., with her husband. The couple also shares four granddaughters and one grandson.
