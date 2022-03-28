POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College will begin hosting the First Horizon Bank Lecture series on April 12.
True crime author and investigative journalist, George Jared, will be the first guest lecturer in the series.
Jared will speak at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the Randolph County Development Center Auditorium, 1410 Arkansas 304 East. The series is free and open to the public.
Jared has written two, true-crime books, Witches in West Memphis: The West Memphis Three and another false confession,” and “The Creek Side Bones: Reality is more horrifying than fiction.”
According to a press release, Jared has written more news stories about the West Memphis Three than any journalist in the world.
He was cited in the documentary about the case, “Paradise Lost Three: Purgatory” and was also cited in Damien Echols’ New York Times best-selling autobiography, Life After Death.
He interviewed Echols while he was still on Death Row and broke the story when he and the others were released from prison in 2011.
For more information about the event, contact Donna Statler, Dean for General Studies, at 870-248-4000, ext. 4183, or at donnas@blackrivertech.edu.
