POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy will have graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. Friday in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus.
Graduation is open to the public.
The guest speaker for the event will be Jami Cook, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
Cook began her law enforcement career as a Newport Police officer in 1994.
She then served as the Arkansas State Police Program director, responsible for policies, procedures, training, strategic planning, research and development, and special projects.
In 2009, she was appointed as a commissioner to the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training and was appointed director on Jan. 14, 2015, by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Cook holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminology from Arkansas State University and a master of arts degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas, Little Rock.
