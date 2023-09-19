BRTC to offers duck calling class with Kent Cullums

Nine-time Duck Calling World Champion Kent Cullum will teach a course called Master Duck Calling from 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 12 through Nov. 9, on the Black River Technical College Paragould campus. To enroll in the class, contact Patti Blaxton or Samantha Mitchell at 870-248-4180 or community@blackrivertech.edu.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — Nine-time Duck Calling World Champion Kent Cullum will teach a course called Master Duck Calling from 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 12 through Nov. 9, on the Black River Technical College Paragould campus. The five-week course will include Cullum teaching four quacks, three hail calls, three feed calls, all cadences, turning calls, reading ducks, and contest calling.

A Monette native, Cullum went duck hunting for the first time on the St. Francis River with his father when he was 6 or 7 years old.