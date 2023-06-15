POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Dr. Karen P. Liebhaber recently earned a Doctorate of Education in adult and lifelong learning from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville.

Liebhaber, a Pocahontas native, also earned a Master of Art in English and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Arkansas State University. She has served BRTC for 23 years as vice president of Institutional Advancement since 2014, and previously as an English Instructor.