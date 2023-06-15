POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Dr. Karen P. Liebhaber recently earned a Doctorate of Education in adult and lifelong learning from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville.
Liebhaber, a Pocahontas native, also earned a Master of Art in English and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Arkansas State University. She has served BRTC for 23 years as vice president of Institutional Advancement since 2014, and previously as an English Instructor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.