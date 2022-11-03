JONESBORO — Tractor Supply Co., which recently acquired Orscheln Farm and Home Co., has sold 12 of those stores to the Buchheit Family of Companies as part of a set of stores that must be divested by Tractor Supply in adherence to the Federal Trade Commission order related to the purchase that began in February 2021.

Among those 12 locations are the Orscheln locations in Jonesboro, Paragould and Pocahontas. “Buchheit is ready to introduce our WOW customer service to these rural communities,” Buchheit Chief Financial Officer Eric Hasty said in a press release. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Midwest to serve customers who enjoy the simpler life we love.”