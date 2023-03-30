Agricultural Law Center webinar set
A webinar about the future of the National Agricultural Law Center is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Established in 1987 to serve as a nonpartisan, objective resource for the nation’s agricultural community.
NALC Director Harrison Pittman will discuss the future of the NALC in the webinar, “Expanding Partners and Outreach: Strategic Update on the Future of the National Agricultural Law Center.”
Registration is free of charge online at bit.ly/nalcwebinar-pittman-23.
Rural business expo scheduled
The 2023 Eastern Arkansas Rural Business Development Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7.
The meeting will be be held on Zoom and in-person in Helena-West Helena in the Community Room of Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Drive.
Approximately 20 private, quasi-state, state, federal, nonprofit and national organizations will be present to provide attendees the resources to grow an existing business or develop a new one.
In-person participation will be limited to 75.
Registration is free and can be made by calling Arkansas Human Development Corporation at 800-482-7641, extension 0 or online at bit.ly/3TO11fa.
Rural Impact Fund available
The nonprofit Alliance for Rural Impact has announced the Rural Impact Fund, a revolving loan fund with a focus on lending to diverse small businesses, micro-enterprises and entrepreneurs in rural communities who have limited financing capacity and may not meet the requirements for traditional bank financing.
The Rural Impact Fund is now accepting applications through its website.
Applicants can determine their eligibility and learn more about applying at bit.ly/3JUoRB9 or by emailing contact @ruralimpact.org.
Journal appoints Lorence as associate editor
Dr. Argelia Lorence, James and Wanda Lee Vaughn Endowed Professor, lead of A-State Phenomics Core, and professor of metabolic engineering at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been appointed to a three-year term as associate editor of “The Plant Phenome Journal.”
The peer-reviewed open-access journal publishes original research, interpretations and datasets investigating all aspects of plant phenomics.
These approaches are key to developing crops able to thrive under challenging environmental conditions.
White River Health hospitals recognized
The Chartis Center for Rural Health named White River Medical Center in Batesville as one of the 2023 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals, and Stone County Medical Center in Mountain View as one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals
This annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals and critical access hospitals.
Both hospitals are a part of White River Health which also includes a satellite emergency department in Cherokee Village and family health and specialty care locations which include Cave City, Cherokee Village, Newport and Strawberry.
Wilson-Buford consults for network program
Dr. Kellie Wilson-Buford, associate professor of history and interim chair of the Sociology and Criminology department at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was a consultant for an ongoing CBS investigative series about LGBTQ military veterans dishonorably discharged under the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
Wilson-Buford’s research on the U.S. military justice system’s use of the Uniform Code of Military Justice Articles 125 and 134 to court-martial and discharge suspected homosexuals from 1950-2000 provides a critical historical context for the series.
Estate planning offered to first responders
The online estate planning platform SimpleWill and the Young Lawyers Section of the Arkansas Bar Association are partnering to provide “Wills for Heroes,” a virtual event on Saturday.
The goal of the event is to provide simple estate planning documents and basic end-of-life legal documents free of charge to first responders in Arkansas.
Police officers, firefighters, emergency health care workers and their spouses and partners are invited to participate.
Through the platform, attorneys will volunteer their time to conduct a virtual client meeting to discuss the individual needs of each first-responder and their families.
Interested first responders should contact William Ogles, chair of the Young Lawyers Section of the Arkansas Bar Association, at 501-212-1205 or wogles@wlj.com.
Nutt appointed to review board for trade journal
Jody Nutt, assistant professor of medical imaging and radiation sciences at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been appointed to a three-year term on the editorial review board of the national “Radiation Therapist” journal.
The board promotes and supports scholarly inquiry and dissemination of information that contributes to the body of knowledge in medical imaging and radiation therapy. This semiannual scholarly journal includes peer-reviewed research and helpful columns on radiation therapy practice.
