Nominees sought for Agri Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame in Little Rock is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. The induction ceremony for the next class will be March 3, 2023, in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center.
The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s agriculture. Anyone can nominate a person for the honor.
The Farm Bureau Center in Little Rock houses the Agriculture Hall of Fame display.
Additional information and online nomination forms are available at www.arkansasaghalloffame.org. Forms can also be requested by calling Cindra Jones at 501-228-1609.
Watershed Steward training available
The Cooperative Extension Service will offer a free training series on the Arkansas Watershed Steward Program online via Zoom. Registration is required.
Sessions are scheduled at 10 a.m. each day:
Oct. 6 – Introduction to Arkansas Watersheds and Watershed Stewardship Program
Oct. 13 – Overview of Arkansas Water Quality and Quantity
Oct. 20 – Managing to Improve Water Quality in Arkansas
Oct. 27 – Advanced Arkansas Watershed Stewardship
Wynne receives CCI designation
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission recently announced that Wynne is the latest city to complete the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative. The CCI evaluation is used to ensure that Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete for jobs and investments.
Wynne is the ninth community in the state to receive CCI designation. Each CCI community has learned how to identify ways they can be more competitive in their economic development organizational structure, economic development funding, workforce, and product readiness.
Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge open
The Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge, a rehabilitation and elder care facility, located at 1500 W. Main St., held a grand opening Sept. 21. The $10 million dollar construction and renovation project featured new construction of four Green House Cottages and renovations to the existing facility, including transforming 50 private rooms, an updated therapy area and a new kitchen and dining area. Each cottage includes 12 private rooms. For more information, visit walnutridge.care.
Southern Mo. Bancorp, Citizens Bancshares announce merger
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., the parent corporation of Southern Bank, and Citizens Bancshares Co., the parent company of Citizens Bank and Trust Company, have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction.
Citizens operates 14 banking centers throughout greater Kansas City, St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri.
The combined company’s total assets will approximate $4.5 billion, with net loans of $3.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.8 billion.
The combined company will operate 65 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas.
Augusto receives Kays Foundation grant
Andressa Alves Augusto, a research associate at the Ecotoxicology Research Facility at Arkansas State University, wrote a successful proposal to the Kays Foundation for an $11,862 grant to modernize the facility’s fish culturing infrastructure.
The grant will support a plumbing upgrade and renovations to the equipment used for culturing.
The project will be evaluated by comparing fish health, using data collected before upgrade and post-upgrade, along with time spent culturing.
