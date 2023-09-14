NALC webinar to discuss foreign ownership of farmland
Micah Brown, staff attorney for the National Agricultural Law Center, will present a free webinar, “Who Owns the Farm? Foreign Ownership Legislative Update,” at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
According to Brown, of the 24 states that have a law limiting foreign acquisitions of land within their state, 12 states, including Arkansas, enacted a foreign ownership law in 2023. He will discuss state foreign ownership laws enacted during this year’s legislative sessions, as well as federal proposals that seek to increase oversight and restrict foreign acquisitions in U.S. land.
Online registration is available at bit.ly/3sRRnic.
Area peer recovery programs in Northeast Arkansas were among the award recipients at the 2023 Arkansas Peer Recovery Conference held in Little Rock.
NEA Divine Intervention in Jonesboro received three awards. The Recovery Community Organization of the Year Award was presented to Peer Supervisor and Director Shalinda Woolbright, who also received the Peer of the Year Award. The Bonnie Stribling Award was presented to Supervisor in Training Cassie Cooper.
The Josh Ramsey Justice Involved Peer Service Award was awarded to Lee Hand, advanced peer in training at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Walnut Ridge.
First Community Bank in Batesville recently promoted Mary Henderson to senior vice president, assistant loan review manager for the financial institution. Henderson has been in the banking industry for nearly 35 years and in loan review for almost 13 years.
Optimum, local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has announced the appointment of Michael Shaffer as vice president and general manager of the company’s Mid Central Area serving Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, East Kansas, East Oklahoma and West Mississippi.
Shaffer, who has been with the company since 2008, and most recently served as regional vice president of the Mid South, will oversee local sales, operations and engagement efforts across the area.
He is based out of the company’s Lake Charles, La., offices.
