BRTC’s Baine joins GCCF board
Dr. Brad Baine, vice president of academic affairs at Black River Technical College will serve a three-year term on the Greene County Community Fund Board of Directors. His first meeting as a board member is scheduled for May 26.
The Greene County Community Fund promotes change in the communities it serves by providing local, nonprofit agencies with financial support derived from donations of citizens within the community.
First National Bank donates to WBU
The First National Bank of Lawrence County recently donated $7,500 to Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge in support of the Williams Works program.
The check was presented to WBU President Dr. Stan Norman by Erin Baker, a vice president and loan officer at the Pocahontas branch of the bank.
Sunstar Insurance adds Evins InsuranceSunstar Insurance Group LLC, based in Memphis, has announced a merger with Evins Insurance Group of Jonesboro for their ninth expansion in five years.
“I am thrilled to join forces with my long-time friend and Arkansas industry veteran, Drew Nadzam, and our new star agent, Chris Evins,” said Andrew “A.B.” Meadors, CEO of Sunstar in Arkansas.
“Combining our group with the Sunstar team in Jonesboro and Mark Miller Insurance in Paragould creates one of the biggest agencies in Northeast Arkansas,” added Evins.
The Sunstar Arkansas team now has a roster of 94 employees working from 12 locations across Arkansas.
USDA offers farmland help
Row crop producers struggling with highly erodible or underperforming land may consider enrolling in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Conservation Reserve Program.
In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and plant species that will improve environmental health and quality and enhance wildlife habitat.
Enrollment contracts are from 10 to 15 years in length. Participants receive annual payments, as well as incentive payments and some cost-share assistance. Rental rates are based on the relative productivity of the soils in each county and the average cash rent using data provided by the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Producers interested in enrolling in CRP should contact the FSA office at their local USDA Service Center.
Blue Cross promotes staff
Erin Maxwell has been named lead executive of customer service for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Maxwell joined Arkansas Blue Cross in 2005.
She began her career as a customer service supervisor at the company’s Medicare call center and most recently served as the director of BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas Customer Service and interim director of customer service for all product lines.
David Jarnagin has been named lead executive of customer accounts and membership. In his role, Jarnagin will be responsible for enrollment, billing, health plan member ID cards and customer accounts status. He previously served as manager of payment innovations.
DA releases guide to forest health
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently released the “Pocket Guide to Arkansas Forest Health,” a guide to insects, diseases and other tree-injuring factors in the Natural State. The handbook is designed to serve as an identification tool and includes example images of injury, potential causes, and management strategies.
The Pocket Guides are available free of charge at all Forestry Division District Offices, as well as the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Little Rock Headquarters. Find your local District Office at bit.ly/3kW28sw.
Arvest Wealth Management names new CEO
Arvest Wealth Management has announced that Asa Cottrell has been named its next president and CEO replacing Jim King. Cottrell will assume those responsibilities on June 13.
King will remain a member of the Arvest Wealth Management Board of Directors while serving as an advisor to the firm throughout the leadership transition.
Cottrell has served as sales manager for Arvest Bank in Little Rock since 2016, following 22 years with Arvest Wealth Management.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance at the University of Arkansas and has maintained his status as a certified financial planner. He is an AR Kids Read board member and an active member of the Arkansas Bankers Association.
Perrin opens new insurance office
Farmers Insurance Agent Traci Tolbert Perrin has opened a new office in Jonesboro at 1500 E. Washington Ave.
According to Perrin, she holds an Arkansas insurance license for property, casualty, life and health. She is a native of Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas, graduating from Highland High School.
She holds both a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in public administration from Arkansas State University and is a member of the Mid-South Delta Leaders class of 2006 and the Otsego County, NY Leadership class of 2017.
She is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Jonesboro and the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.
According to www.agents.farmer.com, her office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and she can be reached at 870-937-6300.
