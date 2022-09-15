Fence law webinar offered on Sept. 21
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer a free webinar on the legal issues of fences and livestock.
The program is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 21 on Zoom.
To register or for more information, go to bit.ly/3eDHXj4.
NEAWDB set to meet on Sept. 22
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3xx5mH0.
For more information contact JamesMorgan at 870-932-1564.
Arvest Equipment Finance recognized
MonitorDaily, a leading publication of the equipment leasing and finance industry, has recognized Arvest Equipment Finance for the eighth consecutive year.
AEF is a division of Arvest Bank.
The publication recently released the 2022 Monitor 100, its annual ranking of the largest equipment finance/leasing companies in the United States. AEF climbed seven spots to No. 66 after being ranked 73rd a year ago. Additionally, AEF climbed from No. 73 to No. 55 in overall annual production.
This is the 10th time in the last 11 years AEF has been ranked on the list.
AEF is headquartered in Fort Smith.
In addition to serving Arvest Bank’s four-state footprint in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, AEF currently does business in 21 additional states.
Blue Cross among best employers for women in America
Forbes magazine has ranked Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield 107th among 400 companies across the nation on its 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Women.
The Best Employers for Women 2022 were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers in their U.S. operations.
Earlier this year, Forbes also ranked Arkansas Blue cross among America’s Best Midsize Employers and America’s Best Employers by State.
Hoss named VP and general counsel for AECC/AECI
Jen Hoss has been named as the vice president and general counsel for Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation/Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc.
She joined the cooperatives as assistant general counsel in 2020.
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc., a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., a generation and transmission cooperative.
Salad Station raises funds for foster pets
Travis and Twana Budnik opened the first Arkansas location of Salad Station in late July in Metro Centre at 1319 Red Wolf Blvd., in Jonesboro.
Twana, who works with the nonprofit Arkansas Pet Savers program fostering animals, was able to incorporate a fundraiser for the organization into the grand opening, raising more than $650 dollars for the organization.
BRTC Foundation board member now on AECDE Board
On Aug. 30 at their annual meeting, the Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives members named Graycen Bigger, Black River Technical College Foundation board member and executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, to the AEDCE board of directors for her second term as first congressional district representative and third term on the board.
AEDCE is a statewide professional association representing economic developers and chamber executives in Arkansas.
Diversity magazine recognizes A-State
INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has named Arkansas State University in Jonesboro among 104 institutions of higher education selected to receive the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award, the fifth consecutive year for A-State’s selection, the only university in the state of Arkansas to receive the national award.
The HEED Award, open to all colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada, measures an institution’s level of achievement and intensity of commitment in regard to broadening diversity and inclusion on campus through initiatives, programs and outreach; student recruitment, retention and completion; and hiring practices for faculty and staff.
UAMS offers free, virtual mental health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences now offers UAMS Health AR ConnectNow, a free, virtual mental health program for Arkansans of all ages. Anyone can get help immediately by calling 501-526-3563 or 800-482-9921; insurance and referrals are not required.
It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for initial telephone contact with a triage nurse, who can help schedule services with licensed therapists.
For answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.faceyourfeelings. org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.