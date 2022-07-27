Local meadery wins awards
Juniper Tree Meadery, 2112 Arkansas 358 West in Paragould was awarded a silver medal in the Pyment Dry category for its Honey Zin and a bronze medal in the Metheglin Dry category for its Juniper’s Choice at the 2022 Mead Crafters Competition hosted by the National Honey Board June 28-29 in St. Louis.
Soybean College set for August
Registration for the 2022 Arkansas Soybean College hosted by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is now open.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 10, at the Jackson County Extension Center, 649 Jackson 917, near Newport.
Participants will see current research and demonstrations on many of the production challenges Arkansas soybean producers are experiencing today.
Faculty from the UofA System Division of Agriculture will lead the demonstrations, and participants will have the opportunity to take part in the hands-on demonstrations.
Sign-in will start at 7:30 a.m. with the college beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m.
Registration is $100 nonrefundable, and participants must be registered before the event.
Registration is limited to 130 individuals and can be made a bit.ly/3PAaK5R.
Broussard named WBU choral director
Dr. Trent Broussard will join the faculty of Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge this fall as assistant professor of music and director of choral activities. Broussard will also direct the university’s touring choir, the Williams Singers and the NEA Chorale.
Broussard holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from Arkansas State University, and a Doctor of Educational Ministry in Christian worship from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where he is currently working toward a Doctor of Philosophy degree in church music and worship.
He has served for the past 26 years as pastor of worship at Calvary Baptist Church in Holland, Mich., where he also directed high school and middle school choirs.
Broussard also sings professionally and is an accomplished opera performer.
Moore joins Vanderbilt Financial Group
Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury, N.Y., has announced that Al Moore Jr. of Jonesboro will become the firm’s newest financial professional.
Al has seven years of experience and was most recently a vice president of investment solutions at Regions Bank. He has his Series 7 and 66 licenses. He is the owner of Al Moore Financial, specializing in providing financial assistance to women in STEM fields, black entrepreneurs, military veterans, contractors and underserved communities.
Moore is a central Arkansas native and studied Pulaski Technical College and Arkansas State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.