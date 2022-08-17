Pest control licensing and certification exams online
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that pest control program and pesticide program licensing and certification exams are now offered online.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that pest control program and pesticide program licensing and certification exams are now offered online.
The pest control program is responsible for administering 11 different residential and commercial pest control program licenses and certifications that require exams.
The pesticide program administers 10, two of which require exams. These exams have historically been administered only in person.
The online exams are proctored in partnership with the technology company, Everblue. Candidates can register online and will be immediately enrolled in their on-demand test.
Online exams will have an additional proctoring fee of $30 per exam.
The Department will continue to offer in-person certification exams at the main office in Little Rock. For more information, visit agriculture.arkansas.gov.
Goodwill Industries of Arkansas has announced the promotions and additions of leadership positions, effective immediately. Three promotions include Tammy Wheaton, vice president of mission services; Elizabeth Blaty, The Academy director; and Carloas Wilson, The Excel Center director.
Joining the organization in a new executive leadership role, Joanna Lever will serve as vice president of education. Three new directors who are filling vacated positions are also joining the organization, Julie Abernathy, director of compliance and data analytics; Lane Gammel, marketing and community outreach; and Teresa Perkins, career services.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission has approved $54,432,829 for 11 water and wastewater projects serving more than 49,000 Arkansans.
Included was the city of Piggott which received a $456,994 loan from the Water, Sewer and Solid Waste Fund for wastewater treatment facility improvements.
The City of Sidney received a $100,000 loan from the Water Development Fund to make emergency repairs to the water system and pump station.
