Clark wins at Arkansas Trucking Championship
Eric Clark, a driver for FedEx Freight of Jonesboro, was one of 11 professional drivers and technicians who qualified to compete for national titles following the Arkansas Trucking Championship.
Clark won in the Straight Truck category.
He will represent Arkansas in his class at the National Truck Driving Competition to be held Aug. 16-19 in Indianapolis.
Miller named Senior VP at ARcare
Loren Miller of Pangburn has been named senior vice president for behavioral health and virtual health for ARcare.
In this role, he is responsible for all strategic development, program policy, financial and program oversight, implementation and management of all ARcare systems in behavioral and virtual health services.
Miller previously served as assistant vice president for Unity Health in Searcy. He is licensed and in good standing with the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Arkansas and a master’s in social work from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
IT classes available in Newport
Tech Depot and ASU-Newport will host A+ Certification training in Newport. Classes will be Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. starting July 18 and running through Oct. 5.
A+ Certification is needed for a wide range of technical careers.
Employers who want to train existing employees, can contact the Newport Economic Development Commission to find assistance for the tuition.
Jackson County residents can receive a scholarship through a special fund designated by the county judge and the quorum court.
Registration can be made online at www.asun.edu/programs/development.
