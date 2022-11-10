Webinar to address USDA developments
The National Agricultural Law Center will host a webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss recent USDA civil rights developments, including USDA credit provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. Stephen Carpenter, deputy director and senior staff attorney at Farmers’ Legal Action Group, Inc., will present the webinar.
Registration is available online at bit.ly/3UINyV0.
Red Cross of NEA names executive director
The American Red Cross has named Amanda Smith as executive director for the Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri chapter.
Smith will manage the board of directors and its committees, collaborate with key community partners, elected officials and blood sponsors, and serve as the face of the Red Cross in this area.
Prior to joining the Red Cross, Smith was an attorney and business owner, founding her own law office and launching a virtual estate planning, elder law and asset protection firm.
Smith has a bachelor’s in finance from Arkansas State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas, at Little Rock, William, H. Bowen School of Law. She was raised in Jonesboro and currently lives in Cape Girardeau.
Medina-Bolivar to lead doctoral programs
Dr. Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, professor of plant metabolic engineering at Arkansas State University, is the new director of the doctoral programs in environmental sciences and molecular biosciences.
Medina-Bolivar joined the Arkansas Biosciences Institute faculty in 2005. The Arkansas Research Alliance named him as an ARA Fellow in 2021.
Agee named to Executive Academy Fellows
Paragould Mayor Joshua Agee is one of 40 community leaders from eight states selected by the Delta Regional Authority for the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy Fellows. DLI is an extensive, nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt.
Sessions are led by local, regional, and national experts and cover policy areas such as infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health, and other sectors necessary to facilitate economic growth in the region.
Thomas appointed as SCMC Chief Operating Officer
Gary Paxson, president and CEO of White River Health has announced that Kathy Thomas is the new vice president and chief operating officer, and chief safety officer at Stone County Medical Center.
Thomas was born in Trumann. She earned an Associate of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama.
Thomas has been a registered nurse for 33 years, most of which were in served in leadership roles. She began her career at White River Health in 2008.
Clark is to chair professional group
Todd Clark, associate chief communications officer for Arkansas State University, has been selected by his peers to serve a term as chair of District IV of the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education. As chair, he will lead a cabinet comprised of volunteers from various campuses who oversee programming, services and engagement for District IV members, including institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
Farm Bureau promotes two
Evan Teague has been named vice president of environmental issues at Arkansas Farm Bureau, he previously served the organization as vice president of commodity and regulatory affairs.
John Bailey will assume responsibilities as vice president of commodity and regulatory affairs.
Teague joined ArFB in 2004 as the organization’s first environmental specialist. He holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Arkansas and a bachelor’s degree in engineering with a civil concentration from Arkansas State University.
Bailey joined Farm Bureau in 2016. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Arkansas. He also holds designations as a Registered Professional Engineer, and is on the board of directors for the Illinois River Watershed Partnership.
Crist releases new music CD
Dr. Tim Crist, a professor of music at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has released a CD recording of original electronic music. “The Long Waves” is available through various download services.
Crist composed, recorded and mixed all seven selections on the CD, including “riverride,” for which he used tape-splicing techniques and two reel-to-reel tape decks.
Details are on Crist’s website, timothycrist.hearnow.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.