Miller is honored by business publication
The 2022 group of Northeast Arkansas Women in Business award winners includes Laura Miller, director of Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Community banks recognized for economic development
Over three dozen financial institutions in the central region were recently recognized as Elite Lenders by RMI Business Finance of Jefferson City, Mo., for their work in partnering on SBA 504 Business Loans. These lending partners were given one of three designations: Platinum, Gold or Silver.
Lenders had to maintain a minimum of eight loans to achieve the Platinum Elite designation, six loans for a Gold Elite designation, and 4 loans to qualify for the Silver Elite designation.
Area banks named as Platinum Elite lenders included:
Arvest Bank
Simmons Bank
Southern Bank
First Security Bank
Gold Elite lenders included Fidelity Bank and Silver Elite lenders are:
Citizens Bank
Regions Bank.
Arvest Bank ranked in Newsweek
Arvest Bank based in Fayetteville has been ranked 47 on Newsweek magazine’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list.
The ranking is a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and benchmark research company. To determine the top 100, companies scored 35 percent on employee survey responses; 25 percent from analysis of external public ratings; and 40 percent from direct responses from company officials.
The full list is available online at newsweek.com. It includes both U.S. firms and overseas companies with a strong U.S. presence.
Exporters receive Governor’s Awards for Excellence
Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the 2022 Arkansas Governor’s Award for Excellence in Global Trade during a gala Oct. 5 at the Governor’s Mansion hosted by the Arkansas District Export Council.
Riceland Foods, Stuttgart, received the Agricultural Exporter Award
Slim Chickens Inc., Fayetteville won the Franchise Development Exporter Award
Power Technology Inc., Alexander, received the Innovation and Impact in Manufacturing Exporter Award
Virco Manufacturing Corp. of Conway was recognized with the Resilience in Manufacturing Exporter Award
White River Hardwoods-Woodworks of Fayetteville won the Rising Star Exporter Award
Smart Repro of Jonesboro received the Woman-Owned Exporter Award.
Lyon names Beard to Board of Visitors
Lyon College recently announced the appointment of Micah Beard of Batesville to the Lyon College Board of Visitors. Beard serves as regional president of Citizens Bank serving the North Central and Southeast Arkansas markets.
Composed of business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates, the Lyon College Board of Visitors is a channel for involvement and networking among citizens and leaders who advance the College mission.
City of Wynne gets forestry grant
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division has announced that the city of Wynne is one of six recipients of 2022 Urban and Community Forestry Grants to fund community projects that will develop, improve, and/or promote urban and community trees and forests.
The city will use the grant for tree irrigation equipment and a tree pruning project for Wynne city parks.
Homeowner Assistance Fund has new options
The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships, Monthly Payment Assistance and Mortgage Default Resolution.
Homeowners who have received assistance from Arkansas HAF are not eligible for the new programs.
Residents who qualify can still apply for funds.
Homeowners must have a total annual household income at or below 150 percent of the Area Median Income or 100 percent of the United States Median Income, whichever is greater and must show they experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, as well as be past due on two or more consecutive mortgage or utility payments.
The property must be located within the state of Arkansas and be occupied by the homeowner as their primary residence.
Gibson joins Armor Bank
Armor Bank has announced the hiring of Greg Gibson as the Forrest City market president. Gibson will lead the bank’s Forrest City team in serving the consumer, commercial and agricultural needs of the market.
Gibson joins Armor Bank with nine years of experience as an agricultural lender in Eastern Arkansas. He is a 2008 graduate of Lee Academy and a 2012 graduate of the University of Arkansas.
Gibson is on the board of Lee County Community Foundation and is the MGA president for Marianna Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.