Sokolov is co-author of handbook topic
Dr. Alexandr Sokolov, assistant professor of engineering management and program director at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, is a co-author for the American Society of Engineering Management’s third edition of its Engineering Management Handbook.
Organized into 11 domain topics, the digital handbook includes his work on “Agile Project Management” for domain five, project management. Sokolov covers the importance of managers’ preparation for resource and staffing decisions in a rapidly changing technological and business environment.
Mathews named president-elect of Rotary Club
Black River Technical College Admissions Counselor Erin Mathews is president-elect for the Lawrence County Rotary club from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
Mathews said, there are currently 30 members in the Rotary Club of Lawrence County who work on needed projects within the community and help other rotaries on large projects when needed.
Produce safety training set to be offered March 16
A produce safety grower training class will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 16 at the Craighead County Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave., Room A, in Jonesboro.
The Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule is the first federally regulated standard for growing, harvesting, packing and holding fresh produce in an effort to reduce microbial contamination and foodborne illness outbreaks.
Fruit and vegetable growers are encouraged to attend for information about best practices, risk management and regulatory requirements. Registration is $25 and closes March 13. Only 20 seats will be available.
Castro appointed editor of journal
Dr. Justin Castro, professor of history and department chair at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been appointed associate editor of the interdisciplinary journal Engineering Studies. The peer-reviewed journal has multiple aims, including linking scholarly work in engineering studies with broader discussions about engineering education, research, practice, policy and representation.
Castro will lead the journal’s initiative to include more scholarship about Latin America and from Latin American scholars.
