Business services team to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Business Service Team will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the conference room at the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E, Nettleton Ave.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3xVjiy2.
For more information call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
ASBTDC to host Smart Growth program
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will host the Smart Growth Accelerator, a series of four online sessions that provide planning, marketing, cash flow and financing strategies to existing businesses.
The program is for businesses located in Craighead, Crittenden or Mississippi counties.
The spring cohort starts Wednesday with sessions held via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There is no cost to participate.
Businesses must have been open for one to five years, have at least one employee, and be organized as for-profit.
Ten businesses will be selected to participate, and they will develop strategic growth plans.
To apply or obtain more information, go to asbtdc.org/smart-growth or contact the ASBTDC at A-State, at 870-972-3517.
