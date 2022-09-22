NEACEO meeting scheduled
The Northeast Arkansas Chief Elected Officials will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St. in Jonesboro. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3yZ2yTn. For more information, call 870-932-1564.
Carbon contracts subject of webinar
The National Agricultural Law Center’s “Considering Carbon” series will feature a free webinar on carbon contracts at noon Wednesday. When companies approach farmers with contracts to sequester carbon in the soil, it is critical that farmers know exactly what they are agreeing to before signing. Carbon contracts can vary widely in terms of scope, structure, and common provisions.
More information and registration can be found at bit.ly/3DGaEq0.
AMMC now offering outpatient IV infusions
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center has opened a new outpatient service, AMMC Infusion Services at 900 W. Kingshighway in Paragould. Appointments are available Monday through Friday and include options for daily IV therapy.
AMMC Infusion Services provides infusion therapy for IV antibiotics and chronic diseases. AMMC’s registered nurses and trained pharmacists have specialized training in IV infusion therapy and are focused on patient safety and comfort.
To contact AMMC Infusion Services, call 870- 239-8194.
Community Health Impact Conference scheduled
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health Center for Research, Health and Social Justice will present a virtual Community Health Impact Conference on Sept. 28-29 at 9 a.m. daily.
This free event will help organizations throughout Arkansas collaborate and create ways to improve prevention methods for different cancers and cardiovascular ailments that overwhelmingly impact the state’s African American and rural residents. Additionally, health-related social justice efforts in Arkansas will receive attention. The conference will also teach organizations about using joint efforts to solve issues.
To register for the conference visit CHIC-2022.eventbrite.com. Organizations can also register by sending an email to CHICconfernce@uams.edu.
Bruce receives Kays Foundation Grant
Dr. Scott Bruce, associate professor of athletic training at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro received a grant of $26,495 from the Kays Foundation for his research, “Effects of Concussion on Pupillary Metrics in the Acute and Chronic Stages.”
Using REACT Neuro virtual reality units for measuring pupillary responses, he will analyze data from ROTC cadets to determine if a concussion has occurred, and from military veterans, whose head injuries have been associated with depression and anxiety.
Area residents complete training
Lindsey Wingo of Jonesboro, executive director of the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance; Graycen Bigger of Pocahontas, assistant vice president of community development for Farmers and Merchants Bank and executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority; and Cody Slater of Wynne, CEO of Wynne Economic Development Corporation are among the 31 graduates of the 2022 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.
The nine-month executive leadership program for leaders in the public, private and nonprofit sectors in an eight-state region. Graduates participate in six training sessions over the year, learning best practices employed throughout the Delta region for economic and community development.
McLaughlin elected director at large
Jeff McLaughlin, associate professor of theatre design and technology at Arkansas State University was elected director at large of communications and web services for the Heart of America Chapter of the United States Institute of Theatre Technology.
The Heart of America chapter serves members in six states, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. USITT promotes dialogue, research and lifelong learning opportunities among practitioners of theatre design and technology.
