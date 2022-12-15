Coatney named to Goddard advisory council
Goddard Systems has announced the appointment of Brooks Coatney to the Goddard Systems Advisory Council. Coatney is the owner of three Goddard Schools in Arkansas, The Goddard schools of Jonesboro, Fayetteville and Little Rock, with two additional schools in development.
As a member of the council, according to the press release, Coatney will provide valuable advice, insights and perspectives to further The Goddard School’s long-standing position as the nation’s leading premier early childhood education provider.
Izadyar to be NSF project reviewer
The National Science Foundation has asked Dr. Anahita Izadyar, associate professor of chemistry at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, to serve as a reviewer for its Graduate Research Fellowship Program in 2023.
NSF reviewers use their experience and knowledge to provide advice to NSF program officers on specific grant proposals and to offer constructive comments to grant applicants.
Izadyar will review projects involving chemical catalysis and several related fields.
State receives more than $5.8 million in internet grants
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has announced that Arkansas received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Paragould Housing Authority awarded grant
The Paragould Housing Authority has accepted a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank that will propel funding for an elderly housing unit development.
Federal Home Loan Bank awarded $435,000 to the organization that will be added to funds on-hand to continue and finish 48 housing units for the underserved population.
The money comes from a pool of funds available for the Federal Home Loan Bank to use for grant awards. All funds from this grant will stay in Paragould.
