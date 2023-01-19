Soil and Water Conference set for Wednesday at ASU

The 25th Annual Arkansas Soil and Water Education Conference and Irrigation Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center at Embassy Suites, 223 Red Wolf Blvd. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. Admission is free to college students or $30 for adults.