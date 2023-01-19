Soil and Water Conference set for Wednesday at ASU
The 25th Annual Arkansas Soil and Water Education Conference and Irrigation Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center at Embassy Suites, 223 Red Wolf Blvd. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. Admission is free to college students or $30 for adults.
The conference will address the latest issues and trends in soil and water conservation. This year’s conference will be an all-day hybrid event. Soil and water continuing education credits will be offered. For a complete agenda or online registration, visit www.arkswec.com.
Crawford joins Newport clinic as APN
Kayla Crawford an advanced practice registered nurse family medicine provider, is now seeing patients at White River Health Family Care, previously known as the Newport Medical Diagnostic Clinic, 2200 Malcolm Ave., Suite B.
Crawford provides primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages.
Crawford is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and has over 19 years of nursing experience.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. To make an appointment, call 870-512-2500.
A-State officials selected by ACE Women’s Network
Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the graduate school at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and Dr. Melanie Wicinski, assistant vice chancellor for accreditation and assessment, have been selected to participate in a pilot program initiated by the American Council on Education Women’s Network.
From the national pool of applications, Jones-Branch was selected to serve as a mentor and Wicinski was selected as a mentee in the six-month Women’s Leadership Mentoring Program. Both will begin working with their respective counterparts this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.