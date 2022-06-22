Warnick selected for Open Education Network
On June 14, library director Mark Warnick at Black River Technical College accepted a nomination to be a delegate for the Arkansas Open Education Network.
Warnick is one of eight individuals from community colleges across the state who were selected. The new delegates will be responsible for serving as liaisons for the OEN and assisting in disseminating OEN resources and opportunities at Arkansas community colleges.
The mission of the OEN is to remove barriers to education and provide students and faculty with the resources they need in order to succeed. The OEN provides colleges with access to an online library of open textbooks, which are textbooks that have an open license and, therefore, are free for anyone to use.
Southern Bancorp completes acquisition
Southern Bancorp, Inc., a Community Development Financial Institution and holding company for Southern Bancorp Bank announced on June 1 that it has closed on its acquisition of FCB Financial Services Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Premier Bank of Arkansas, a $213 million asset bank with three branches operating in Marion, West Memphis, and Jonesboro.
All three Premier locations will continue operating under the Premier Bank brand until early 2023 when a full conversion will take place.
Merten appointed to editorial board
Dr. Jonathan A. Merten, associate professor of chemistry, has been appointed to the editorial advisory board of Spectrochimica Acta Part B: Atomic Spectroscopy, a journal in which his work has frequently been published.
The journal was initially established in 1939 by the Vatican’s astronomic observatory. The editorial board of the publication includes 46 editors and editorial advisory board members in 13 countries or regions.
Mullally earns ABOTA membership
Mike Mullally, a partner in Snellgrove, Langley, Culpepper, Williams and Mullally law firm in Jonesboro, has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates.
According to the press release, ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials.
Mullally represents clients in civil disputes in federal and state courts in Arkansas.
Cartwright joins Farm Bureau
The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation has announced Jake Cartwright has joined the Commodity and Regulatory Affairs Department as a director of commodity activities and economics. In his role, he will assume duties and responsibilities associated with the aquaculture, dairy and forestry divisions.
His work will include the implementation of Farm Bureau policy affecting each of the agricultural commodities.
A native of Harrison, Cartwright is currently working on his graduate degree in agribusiness economics from Southern Illinois University. He earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture business and animal science from the College of the Ozarks and pursued graduate studies in animal science at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Southern Illinois.
Brockmeier announces retirement
President and CEO of Mid-America Transplant Diane Brockmeier has announced her retirement. Brockmeier intends to step down in early 2023.
Brockmeier has served Mid-America Transplant for more than 35 years. She joined the organization in 1986 as an organ procurement coordinator, then served in clinical and operational leadership roles until her appointment to president and CEO in 2016.
Mid-America Transplant facilitates and coordinates organ, tissue and eye donation in 84 counties covering eastern Missouri, southern Illinois and northeast Arkansas.
Summit Utilities wins safety award
Summit Utilities, Inc. has received the 2022 Southern Gas Association Safety and Health Award. The award was given out June 14 during the SGA Natural Gas Connect conference in St. Louis.
SGA received 68 submissions and more than 2,065 votes, which narrowed down finalists to the top three in each category. Summit was recognized as a finalist and chosen by the SGA Board of Directors as the winner in the Safety and Health category for its “Parking Safety and Completing a 360-Degree Walkaround” training video.
Reaves is again PMJA Board president
Johnathan Reaves, KASU news director at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has been reelected to a two-year term as president of the board of directors of the Public Media Journalists Association, which provides training and resources to journalists at public media stations nationally.
First appointed to the board as a small station representative, Reaves was reelected in 2019, then appointed president in August 2020 to fill a vacancy. He will serve through June 2024.
