Greenway donates to area food banks
Greenway Equipment Inc. partnered with country music star Jason Aldean to raise funds to combat food insecurity for children in the communities it serves, totaling $172,000 to be given to three area food banks, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston.
This is the fourth year Greenway has raised funds for the food bank programs.
Meetings scheduled
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at 3 p.m. March 24 at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 South Church St.
Northeast Arkansas Chief Elected Officials will meet at 10 a.m. March 29 at the same location.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities for both meetings.
Once completed, digital copies of the packets will be made available at the following link www. neaworks.com.
For more information please call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Ricetec to host in-person field day
After two years of going virtual, RiceTec will host an in-person field day Aug. 11 at the RiceTec Business Center, 15329 Arkansas 1 in Harrisburg.
This event will include presentations by rice industry experts, field tours, vendors and exhibitions of new products and technologies.
More will be made available at www.ricetec.com.
UA to offer produce workshop
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer a two-day, remote produce safety training workshop for fruit and vegetable growers, providing important information on best practices, risk management and regulatory requirements.
The training will take place over Zoom on April 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Participants can register at uaex.uada.edu/producesafety.
Participants must attend both days of the training and will need internet access, Zoom video conferencing software and a web camera and microphone.
The cost is $20 for Arkansas residents and $100 for non-Arkansas residents.
Space is available for 20 participants. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. April 6 to allow time for training materials to arrive via mail.
