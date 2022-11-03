Green recognized for conservation
Dr. Steven Green, a professor of soil and water conservation at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was recognized recently by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. He received the annual NRCS award given to an individual who made outstanding contributions towards NRCS programs, accomplishments and mission in Arkansas during the previous year. Green joined the College of Agriculture faculty in 2006.
Business Hall of Fame class announced
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board have named four outstanding business leaders as the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame class of 2023.
Included are Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc.; E. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board, Bumper to Bumper/Crow-Burlingame Co.; Judy R. McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO, ArcBest; and Ross M. Whipple, president and CEO of Horizon Capital Partners LLLP, president of Horizon Timber Services Inc., and chairman of the board of trustees for The Ross Foundation.
The honorees will be recognized at an induction ceremony at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Feb. 17.
Lasey named president of CAPPA
Brian Lasey, the associate vice chancellor for facilities at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was sworn in as president of the Central Association of Physical Plant Administrators during the organization’s annual conference.
Lasey, who joined the A-State staff this summer, oversees all facilities operations for the university.
Arvest names new DE&I officer
Arvest Bank, based in Fayetteville, has announced Cinthya Allen has been hired as its diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Nov. 1.
Allen has 20 years experience and was most recently with the city of Norman, Okla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.