Farm Credit has profitable year
$25.3 million went back into the hands of Farm Credit members across Arkansas in late February.
As a financial cooperative, members share in the profits when their Farm Credit association has a profitable year.
2021 was another strong year for Arkansas Farm Credit associations. For the 25th consecutive year, Arkansas Farm Credit associations are distributing patronage checks to members.
Patronage is a unique cooperative benefit.
More than $25 million back in members’ pockets demonstrates Farm Credit’s financial strength and commitment to the cooperative principle of providing value to members. More than $293 million in patronage has gone to Arkansas members since 1997.
Arkansas Blue Cross rankedArkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield based in Little Rock was ranked 99th out of 500 on Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Midsize Employers.” Mid-size companies have approximately 3,200 employees.
The Forbes list was based on an independent survey conducted anonymously by multiple online panels. Respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to friends or family, to rank things like salary and work conditions and other work-related questions.
This is not the first time Forbes has recognized Arkansas Blue Cross as one of the nation’s top employers.
Agents win quality awards
Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized the two Jonesboro sales affiliates with the Century 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
Linzey Myers and Justin DuBar, both with Century 21 Wright-Pace Real Estate, 1115 Windover Road, Suite B in Jonesboro received the annual award based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
