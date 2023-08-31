NEAWDB to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at 3 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3xx5mH0.
For more information, call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Applicants sought for Academy
The Arkansas Delta Women’s Leadership Academy is accepting applications for its first program.
This academy is designed to help develop a network of women across the region to share resources and best practices.
Women 21 and older who live in one of the 42 counties that make up the Arkansas Delta are eligible for this free course provided through a grant from former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Classes will take place in Jonesboro, El Dorado, Mountain Home, West Memphis, Pine Bluff and Little Rock. To see a list of counties included and to apply, one may visit bit.ly/3OUHK9Q.
Baltz appointed to State Plant Board
Kyle Baltz of Pocahontas was among eight new members appointed Aug. 15 by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the Arkansas State Plant Board. His term will expire Aug. 15, 2028. The board held its first meeting since the appointments on Aug. 24.
ASU System report earns award
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Arkansas State University System for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
This is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
The ASU System financial report is prepared by the Controller’s Office at Arkansas State University.
Fall conference scheduled
Network of Community Options, Inc., will present its fall conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, at the Batesville Community Center, 1420 20th St.
There will be a panel discussion by Pinkston Human Resources Director Amanda Bledsoe, and CES Waiver Director Debra Woods, followed by a PASSE panel.
Lunch will be provided. Keynote speakers will be Larry Stang, executive director of the Developmental Disabilities Provider Association; Harry Ehrenberg, co-founder of the Special Needs Estate Planning Taskforce; and Chris Rollins, of Rollins Performance Group. Loreena Hegenbart, a parent mentor with The Center for Exceptional Families, will give a presentation.
Registration is free at bit.ly/3PMPlcK or on the NCO Facebook page. Seating is limited.
Harding announces new deans
Harding University in Searcy has announced that Dr. Dana Steil has been named dean of the newly-formed College of Arts and Sciences and Dr. Julie Hixson-Wallace will return to her previous role as dean of the College of Pharmacy. Steil has worked at Harding for more than 20 years and previously served as associate provost, assistant provost and director of institutional research.
Hixson-Wallace served as dean of the College of Pharmacy from 2006-2016. She transitioned to a vice president role with responsibilities over accreditation and institutional effectiveness at Harding in 2016. She served as assistant provost for health sciences from 2011-16, supporting the University’s establishment of the Center for Health Sciences and other health science programs.
