St. Bernards to open NICU expansion
St. Bernards Medical Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday for the expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit.
Refreshments will be served in the St. Bernards Medical Center Community Room, located at 225 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
For more information, call 870-207-7302.
The Arkansas Advanced Energy Association will hold its 11th annual meeting and policy conference, emPOWER Arkansas, Nov. 10, at the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences in Fayetteville on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
Event attendees will hear updates from industry leaders on a number of topics.
Complete conference details and ticket information can be found online at www. arkansasadvancedenergy.com/empower-arkansas.
The event will also include an industry awards presentation including the Ron Bell Advanced Energy Leadership Award; Advanced Energy Rising Star Award; Power Partnership Award and Power Project of the Year.
Nominations can be submitted through the website by Sept. 29.
