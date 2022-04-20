Arvest among ‘World’s Best’
Arvest Bank was once again recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks,” ranking 20th among U.S. banks.
Arvest has received this distinction for four years in a row, including three years in a row as part of the top 20.
All financial institutions, both brick-and-mortar and online-only, offering a checking and/or savings account were considered.
Customers surveyed had to name and rate every bank at which they have or have had a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction, trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.
A full list and the accompanying article can be found at www.forbes.com.
WBU starts meat processing plant
Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge officially broke ground April 8 on a 4,200 square-foot meat processing facility that is scheduled to open by the end of 2022.
The facility, which will be certified by the United States Department of Agriculture, will help address the shortage of meat processors in the state of Arkansas and help train and educate new workers within the field.
The operation plans to harvest 20-25 animals per week when fully operational.
King part of APEX Producers Club
Joel King, with Peoples Co. of Jonesboro, has been recognized as a part of the 2021 APEX Producers Club by the Realtors Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.
King was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, and The Land Report Co-founder Eric O’Keefe on March 24, during RLI’s 2022 National Land Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Top awards winners will receive national recognition in The Land Report magazine, in RLI’s Terra Firma magazine, and in additional promotions throughout the year.
Tosh moves to new location
Jennifer Tosh, a family medicine provider, has relocated her practice to the Midway Medical Clinic inside the White River Medical Center Medical Complex, 195 Hospital Drive, in Cherokee Village.
As a family nurse practitioner, Tosh provides healthcare to patients of all ages.
The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments can be made by calling 870-257-6060.
Patients at the Drasco Medical Clinic will now be seen by Micah Moody, a board-certified family nurse practitioner.
Chamber to host business workshop
The Piggott Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop, “Financing Your Business,” from 10 a.m. to noon May 12 at its office, 100 W. Main St.
Robert Bahn with the Arkansas State University Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will lead the workshop.
Registration is required by calling 870-972-3517.
After, from 1 to 3 p.m., he will conduct one-on-one counseling sessions, which also require appointments.
