WOTUS seminar offered
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has announced that Brigit Rollins, staff attorney for the National Agricultural Law Center, will present a free webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the current state of waters of the United States and the recent Sackett ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
USDA financial aid assistance opens
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the opening of the financial assistance application process for eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.
The program website, 22007apply.gov, is now open and includes an English- and Spanish-language application that applicants can download or submit via an e-filing portal, information on how to obtain technical assistance in-person or virtually, and additional resources and details about the program.
The application process will be open until Oct. 31.
Luebker joins WRH Rheumatology
Dr. Sarah Luebker has joined WRH Rheumatology and the medical staff at White River Medical Center in Batesville.
Luebker accepts new patients by referral and current patients of the clinic previously under the care of Dr. Francis Nardella.
Luebker completed a rheumatology fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. She completed an internal medicine residency at the Medical School of South Carolina in Charleston and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Liberty College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lynchburg, Va.
WRH Rheumatology is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays for appointments. For more information, call 870-262-1500.
Marshall reappointed as state bank commissioner
Gov, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has reappointed Susannah Marshall as Commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department. Marshall has served as commissioner since 2020. She has worked for the department since 1995 and was appointed Deputy Bank Commissioner in 2007.
Marshall earned an undergraduate degree in accounting from Arkansas State University and graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking in Dallas in 2002. She serves on the board of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors and is chair of the association’s education foundation board of trustees. On April 1, Marshall was reappointed to serve a two-year term on the FFIEC’s state liaison committee.
Goodwill names new VP of education
Goodwill Industries of Arkansas has announced that Darrick Williams will be the organization’s new vice president of education and training. Williams will be responsible for overseeing the strategic and operational aspects of The Excel Center and The Academy at Goodwill, both of which fall under the umbrella of Goodwill Training and Education Centers across the state.
Prior to joining GIA, Williams served as director of licensure for the Arkansas Department of Education.
