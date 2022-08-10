Applications open wildland fire suppression kits
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is now accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Sept. 30. The application can be found at bit.ly/3dgf7Vt. Paper applications are available upon request.
The Forestry Division will provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.
The kits contain specialized equipment including:
Up to 10 wildfire-resistant coveralls
10 pairs of wildland gloves
Two backpack leaf blowers
Two collapsible backpack water pumps
Selected departments will be notified in October with kits delivered in spring of 2023 or as soon as supplies are received.
NordesTrio wins Global Music Award
Three Arkansas State University music faculty members who comprise the NordesTrio won a silver medal in the classical category of the Global Music Awards competition for their performance of “Braziliana.”
Group members include Dr. Juli Buxbaum, assistant professor of horn; Dr. Lauren Schack Clark, professor of piano; and Dr. Nairam Simoes, assistant professor of trumpet.
HHS awards funds to Corning health center
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded $786,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to 12 community health centers in Arkansas to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting.
In Northeast Arkansas, $65,500 was awarded to 1st Choice Healthcare in Corning.
Funding supports a data modernization effort aimed at better identifying and responding to the specific needs of patients and communities through improved data quality; advancing COVID-19 response, mitigation, and recovery efforts; and helping prepare for future public health emergencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.