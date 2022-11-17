Lyon honored by WalletHub
Lyon College in Batesville has been named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student selectivity and career outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
