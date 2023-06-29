UAMS gets Arvest Foundation grants
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received two grants totaling $50,000 from the Arvest Foundation to benefit the Organ Engineering and Gene Therapy Fund for Excellence, which will support the UAMS Research Center for Organ Engineering and Gene Therapy.
The Organ Engineering and Gene Therapy Fund for Excellence will provide funding to support the UAMS Organ Transplant team’s research in cellular engineering, genetic reprogramming, targeted cellular removal and organ revitalization. It will also help acquire the technology and equipment needed to carry out essential research activities.
UAMS is home to Arkansas’ only adult kidney and liver transplant center.
Wynne native honored by Corps
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District recently named Wynne native Jim Marple as the 2023 Civilian of the Year.
The Civilian of the Year Award is the district’s top award given to a Department of the Army Civilian for their outstanding contributions to the organization’s missions.
Marple serves as the chief of emergency management for the Little Rock District and has led USACE emergency management efforts throughout a challenging year as the district responded to Hurricane Ian in Florida and a severe tornado outbreak in central Arkansas. He also organized seven stakeholder meetings and hosted four tactical training exercises ensuring the district is prepared and ready to execute response and recovery operations in the event of a disaster or major military mobilization.
Transportation grants available
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has announced the next application cycle for the Transportation-Related Research and Workforce Development Grant Program. Grants are to either support research concerning all forms of transportation; or to support industry training, apprenticeships, and educational programs for transportation-related personnel, or both.
The program is funded by interest income received from the State Highway and Transportation Department Fund. Applications are available online at bit.ly/3NOZ6Wm; by mail at Arkansas Department of Transportation, in care of Research Section, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock 72203-2261; in person at the front desk of the Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Headquarters, 10324 Interstate 30 (Exit 130) in Little Rock; by phone at 501-569-4922; or by email at research @ardot.gov.
Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Black Hills Energy has promotions
Black Hills Energy in Fayetteville has announced changes within the company’s leadership team appointing Marc Eyre as vice president of operations in Arkansas, along with Kansas, and Joey Msall as general manager of Arkansas.
With more than 15 years of utility experience, Eyre most recently served as director and then vice president of electric operations in South Dakota for the past five years.
Msall was promoted from director of operations to general manager to lead and manage the day-to-day Arkansas operations.
Prior to joining Black Hills Energy, Msall held several leadership positions at CenterPoint Energy in northeast and central Arkansas. A licensed professional engineer, he holds a degrees from the University of Arkansas, Missouri Science and Technology and Arkansas-Little Rock.
