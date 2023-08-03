NEAWDB Youth Council set to meet on Aug. 8
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board Youth Council Meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 8, at ETS, Inc., 2805 Forest Home Road in Jonesboro.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available a bit.ly/3xx5mH0.
For more information please call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Davis to present webinar on farm labor law
Brandon Davis, a partner in the New Orleans office of Phelps Dunbar LLP, will discuss farm labor law and its importance to agriculture employers at 11 a.m. Aug. 9 in a National Ag Law Center webinar “The Changing Landscape — Everything Agricultural Employers Should Understand About Farm Labor Law.”
Davis will discuss various aspects of farm labor law.
The webinar is free of charge and registration may be made online at bit.ly/456Tcpe.
Osceola Port Authority receives $218,700 grant
The Osceola Port Authority was awarded $218,700 for port warehouse roof refurbishment by the Arkansas Waterways Commission through the Arkansas Port, Intermodal, and Waterways Grant Program.
The program benefits public ports by reinvesting the ad valorem tax paid by industries on the value of the commodities shipped via Arkansas’ navigable waterways.
This grant provides funds for public ports and intermodal authorities to make capital improvements and facilitates much-needed dredging projects.
Black Hills Energy receives Energy Star awards
Black Hills Energy has again been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy for its long-term energy efficiency efforts.
For the fifth year in a row, the company obtained the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for its Arkansas service territory, and for the third year, it received the program’s highest honor with a Sustained Excellence designation.
Arkansas Blue Cross is honored by Forbes
For a second year, Forbes magazine has listed Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield among the nation’s Best Employers for Women.
Forbes based its Best Employers for Women list on an independent survey of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States, including more than 40,000 women.
The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations as well as diversity among top executives and board members.
Earlier this year Forbes named Arkansas Blue Cross one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers and one of the country’s Best Employers for New College Grads.
Governor’s Global Trade awards applications open
The Arkansas District Export Council has announced the annual Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Global Trade, which recognize excellence among Arkansas-based manufacturing, agriculture or service companies actively selling in international markets. The award ceremony will take place on Oct. 6 in Little Rock.
Applications are available at exportarkansas.org and are due by Aug. 18.
There is no fee to apply.
In addition to self-nomination, economic development entities are encouraged to nominate Arkansas exporters, as well as export service providers.
Reesor promoted at First Community Bank
First Community Bank has announced that Michelle Reesor has been promoted to executive vice president, chief risk officer. Reesor has been in the financial industry for 36 years, and she was one of the original 14 employees that started First Community Bank when it opened in 1997.
She is a member of the bank’s executive committee, the product development team, and she serves on numerous bank committees. Reesor is a graduate of Lyon College and the School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
She is invested in community service and serves on the board of visitors for the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville and is a past board member for United Way of Independence County.
