NEA Regional Partners to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Partners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room at the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3ud2y36.
For more information, call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
MacFarlane makes seven presentations
Dr. Bronwyn MacFarlane, assistant professor of educational leadership at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, gave seven presentations recently — two international, two at the state level, one at the university level, and two at the local level. She was a webinar panelist on differentiated culturally responsive learning opportunities for the World Council for Gifted and Talented Children.
She shared ideas from her new early childhood book while addressing the European Council for High Ability, the California Association of the Gifted conference, and the virtual Baylor University annual parent conference.
