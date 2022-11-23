White River Health units get awards
As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, both White River Medical Center in Batesville, the flagship facility of White River Health and Stone County Medical Center, an affiliate of WRH were recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes and Patient Perspectives. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honors top quartile performance among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes, and patient perspective.
