CWL to flush water system
City Water and Light in Jonesboro will be flushing its water system from April 24-29.
The flushing will begin at approximately 10 p.m. and end at approximately 6 a.m. Various areas within the Jonesboro city limits will be flushed.
If you have any questions, contact CWL at 870-935-5581.
Arvest Bank Credit Card Division sets records
Arvest Bank has announced that its credit card division generated record sales volume in merchant services for 2021.
Arvest Merchant Services provides a variety of solutions that allows business customers throughout the bank’s four-state footprint to accept credit and debit cards. Additionally, local merchant relationship advisors provide dedicated support to their customers.
In 2021, Arvest Merchant Services posted records in both transaction count (4.7 million) and sales volume ($968.8 million). Those totals are up 29.5 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively, over 2020.
Arvest’s credit card division has provided credit card services for more than 30 years.
