Webinar on housing affordability offered
The Arkansas Financial Education Commission in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System is hosting a free financial education webinar entitled “Housing Affordability: What You Need to Know” on Sept. 13.
This free webinar discusses the ins and outs of buying versus renting, along with what responsibilities to expect along the way.
Co-presenters are John Hurst with Simmons Bank Mortgage and Shawn Karnes with Arvest Bank Mortgage.
Attendance is free, but registration is required and can be made online at bit.ly/3pVI5gio.
A-State Faculty groups name leadersDr. Ed Salo, associate professor of history, at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro recently assumed his responsibilities as president of the Faculty Senate. He succeeds Donna Caldwell, associate professor and cardiovascular imaging technology coordinator.
Dr. Cheryl Knight, assistant professor of social work and department chair, was elected chair of the Faculty Association during its annual meeting. She is the first to serve in this role after the separation of this group from the Faculty Senate.
The Senate and the Faculty Association now have separate leadership as a result of updates to the groups’ constitution and bylaws.
Broadstreet promoted to managing partner
ABC Supply Co. Inc., a wholesale distributor of exterior and interior building products based in Beloit, Wis., recently promoted Dallas Broadstreet, manager of its location at 2501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jonesboro to managing partner.
To be selected, Broadstreet met rigorous requirements in associate development, customer satisfaction, branch performance, safety compliance and excellence in overall business practices.
Broadstreet joined ABC Supply in 2015 as an outside sales representative in Abilene, Texas, then transitioned to Jonesboro, where he was promoted to branch manager in 2019.
As a managing partner, he will continue to oversee the Jonesboro location and will participate in ABC Supply’s National Advisory Board, advising senior management on a wide range of topics that help shape future strategic business initiatives.
Harris to Serve as VP of state organization
Deanna Harris, Access and Accommodation Services at Arkansas State University, has been elected vice president of the Arkansas Association on Higher Education and Disability, an organization of disability services providers.
The group provides educational and networking opportunities to professionals who promote access, equity and inclusion for people with disabilities.
After a one-year term as vice president, she will advance to president of the organization, serving another one-year term.
Arkansas, Missouri DOTs win regional awards
Arkansas and Missouri departments of transportation won a regional award in the 2022 America’s Transportation Awards competition. The contest honored projects that benefit their communities.
The Arkansas and Missouri DOTs received the Quality of Life/Community Development, Large category (projects costing more than $200 million) award for the Interstate 49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector which improved safety and efficiency for drivers in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri along a busy interstate corridor.
The three highest scoring projects from each region will be named the “Top 12” on Sept. 7 and will go on to compete for the top two national prizes in the 2022 America’s Transportation Awards competition.
A-State’s Labovitz is Grammy quarterfinalist
Dr. Sarah J. Labovitz, associate professor of music, associate director of bands, coordinator of music education, and department chair at Arkansas State University, has been selected as a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award, established to recognize those who have made significant and lasting contributions to the field.
Semifinalists will be announced in September.
