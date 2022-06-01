Bryant joins Jonesboro law firm
M. Greer Bryant joined the law firm of Gardner Milner PLLC in Jonesboro in August 2021. She is licensed to practice law in Arkansas, and soon in Tennessee. Her practice has an emphasis in business and corporate law, commercial real estate, estate planning, probate and healthcare regulatory compliance.
Bryant is a member of the Craighead County Bar Association, Arkansas Bar Association and the American Bar Association.
Bryant graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville in May 2021 and received her undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth in 2018.
Land worth averages available
The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) conducts an annual survey to collect data on crop acreage, land use, grain stocks, farms, rents and the value of land and sales. The 2008 Farm Bill mandated that NASS provide mean rental rates for all counties with 20,000 acres of cropland plus pasture.
Producers can use NASS information to determine how much land is worth and how much it rents for in Arkansas, Dr. Henry English, head of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program, said. State and county land value estimates can be found online at https://www.nass.usda.gov/ar.
The latest information is from the 2021 survey. Information for the year 2022 will be available in August.
Mattingly to lead Arvest consumer lending
Arvest Bank has announced that Jon Mattingly has been named executive director of consumer lending, effective June 1.
He will lead and direct Arvest’s consumer lending efforts across the bank’s four-state footprint.
Mattingly is a certified public accountant and has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, including six at Arvest. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree in risk management from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
Helms joins board of Economics ArkansasLeAnn Helms a master economics teacher for Manila Public Schools was among the three new board members confirmed during the quarterly Economics Arkansas board meeting held May 11 in Little Rock.
She is joined by Nakesha Cunningham, master economics teacher with Pulaski County Special School District and Dr. Brent D. Williams, associate dean, UA – Walton College of Business, Fayetteville. Their appointments began Wednesday.
Arens promoted to chief tech. officer
Fayetteville native Tom Arens has been promoted to chief technology officer for ARcare as the healthcare network continues to grow in Arkansas, Mississippi and Kentucky.
In this role, Arens will bring more reporting and analytics to traditional healthcare.
He has a broad background in information technology and has led diverse teams of IT professionals and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas;
